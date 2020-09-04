A well-known television presenter and former politician has been filming in the area this week, which proved to be a pleasant surprise for people.

Michael Portillo, who presents the Great British Railway Journeys documentary series for the BBC, was spotted at Lynn's train station after he had been filming on the Wells and Walsingham Light Railway.

The former Conservative Cabinet Minister returned to Lynn's station, which he officially opened after a refurbishment had been completed in July 2014. He was wearing a distinctive peach coloured jacket.

Michael Portillo on the Wells and Walsingham on Tuesday. Picture: The Wells and Walsingham Light Railway

Great British Railway Journeys sees the presenter travel across Great Britain while referring to Bradshaw's Guide, a series of railway timetables and travel guide books which was first published in the 19th century.

A spokeswoman for the Wells and Walsingham Light Railway, who welcomed Mr Portillo on Tuesday, said: "Most of us knew and people were invited. Those on the 4pm run were not aware though and they had a free ride with Mr Portillo so they had a great time."

She does not know when the railway will be aired on television.

For more information on the railway visit http://www.wwlr.co.uk/