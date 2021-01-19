A retired postman has no plans to put his feet up after completing his 100th 10k run since lockdown began last March.

Mick Ennis, from King's Lynn, celebrated his 79th birthday by inviting well wishers to donate to Myeloma UK, a charity supporting research into the illness that took his daughter Sharon at a tragically young age.

The Ryston Runners' welfare officer, who was joined by Janet Moyle over the 10k distance, raised more than £500 for the charity before being greeted by a small welcoming party of supporters at the finish in The Walks.

On Sunday morning, 79 year-old Mick Ennis ran his 100th 10k, since lockdown last April. Picture: Ian Burt. (43984662)

He ran around the park in bright sunshine on Sunday – 24 hours after postponing his fundraising run on the Saturday because of the snow and slippery conditions.

Mr Ennis said: "I'm going to carry on and do another 100 now, as it's like an addiction. The aim will be to do the parkrun on my 80th birthday next year.

"While I'm fit enough to do it I'm not going to stop. I think it also sends out a message to people that just because you're are a certain age, you don't have to stop doing things."

Mr Ennis, who also lost his wife Carole to a stroke, is no stranger when it comes to raising money for charity.

He has regularly raised money for the Stroke Association, but decided to Myeloma UK this time around.

On his enterprise Mr Ennis added: "I started running when we had the first lockdown. I started just up the road around the football pitches.

"We had lost parkrun, so l thought l must keep exercising to keep up my fitness level. On the second Saturday, l felt l could extend my route and did 9k.

"My thoughts then were ‘l can push that to 10k, so on April 6 l did my first “Virus 10K” in 1hr 19min 13 seconds. I was doing a local route but it was a bit like running round in circles.

"I finally settled on 10k from my flat in Gaywood and finishing at The Walks parkrun finish point and I am now averaging 1.11.00.

"I have done the odd different 10K with different runners and I am still doing keep fit sessions with neighbours in our communal garden every other day.

"Going forward, I will ask people to invite me to run their favourite 10k with them to add variety."