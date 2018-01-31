Middleton man’s thanks to 999 saviours

A West Norfolk man has been reunited with his lifesavers, close to the anniversary of suffering a cardiac arrest.

Edward Boon collapsed and stopped breathing on February 4 last year at his home in Middleton.

Staff from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) praised the reactions of his wife Jill who immediately dialled 999 and help arrived within six minutes of the call.

The 72-year-old and his wife were last week (26th January) able to personally thank some of the ambulance staff who treated him.

Following 47 minutes of treatment, the crews managed to resuscitate Edward with the support of the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Carl Smith, who was responding for Norfolk Accident Rescue Service.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he spent seven days in a medically induced coma and was transferred to Papworth Hospital for further care.

Edward and Jill said they wished to pass on their sincere thanks to all the staff involved. Jill said: “Edward has made an amazing recovery and we cannot thank you enough.”

Edward, who has no memory of the incident, said: “I remember going to Hunstanton in the morning and returning home to watch sport on the television.

“The next thing I remember is waking up in hospital seven days later and being told what had happened.”

He met with paramedic Laura Player, emergency medical technician Craig Peters, student paramedic Carl Webster, duty locality officer Owen Claydon-Nicol and critical careparamedic Carl Smith on Friday.