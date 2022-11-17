King's Lynn midwives plan to strike this weekend
Published: 16:45, 17 November 2022
| Updated: 16:47, 17 November 2022
Midwives in Lynn plan to join in with national demonstrations on Sunday, calling government to address a state of emergency in maternity services.
It’s after the number of NHS midwives has fallen year on year, leaving an overworked and under-resourced workforce.
Midwives, healthcare professionals, doulas and parents are expected to gather outside Boots on the High Street in Lynn at 2pm.
One local midwife said: “I am a student midwife working twelve and a half hour shifts, unpaid in the NHS.
“Whilst I am happy to do this as part of my training, it has opened my eyes even further to the crisis bubbling below the surface.”