Midwives in Lynn plan to join in with national demonstrations on Sunday, calling government to address a state of emergency in maternity services.

It’s after the number of NHS midwives has fallen year on year, leaving an overworked and under-resourced workforce.

Midwives, healthcare professionals, doulas and parents are expected to gather outside Boots on the High Street in Lynn at 2pm.

Midwives are planning to strike this weekend in Lynn, photo: iStock

One local midwife said: “I am a student midwife working twelve and a half hour shifts, unpaid in the NHS.

“Whilst I am happy to do this as part of my training, it has opened my eyes even further to the crisis bubbling below the surface.”