A donation of £2,000 has been donated to Access, a local charity which supports migrants in East Anglia.

The donation was made by the King's Lynn and West Norfolk Law Society.

"We're very grateful for the unexpected and generous donation," said spokesperson for the charity Inna Celinska.

Cheque Presentation to Access King's Lynn for Â£2,000..Chris Dewey (King's Lynn and West Norfolk Local Law Society (front left) presenting the Â£2,000 cheque to Inna Celinka (Access) (front right), also pictured James Morgan (Trustee Earle and Stuart Charitable Trust), along with Access members attending the presentation. MLNF-22PM07191

"The donations will help us to support families from the Ukraine who have been welcomed in West Norfolk."

The charity has been running for 22 years and was set up by local people from churches across West Norfolk to help asylum seekers settle in the area.