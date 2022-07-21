Migrant charity in Lynn receive generous cheque
Published: 13:37, 21 July 2022
A donation of £2,000 has been donated to Access, a local charity which supports migrants in East Anglia.
The donation was made by the King's Lynn and West Norfolk Law Society.
"We're very grateful for the unexpected and generous donation," said spokesperson for the charity Inna Celinska.
"The donations will help us to support families from the Ukraine who have been welcomed in West Norfolk."
The charity has been running for 22 years and was set up by local people from churches across West Norfolk to help asylum seekers settle in the area.