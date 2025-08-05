Major milestones, progress and ambitions for the future were all showcased as the Queen Elizabeth Hospital reflected on a busy year as part of its annual members’ meeting.

The public event held last week was the first of its kind to happen since the launch of the Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group.

Around 80 people attended, who heard from a range of keynote speakers.

Attendees were also brought up to date on the progress of the new QEH hospital programme, a flagship redevelopment that aims to bring a new hospital to Lynn by 2032.

Before the meeting got under way, members of the public, staff, governors, and stakeholders were offered the chance to explore key services and innovations. These included:

• Informative displays and engaging conversations with teams from the Electronic Patient Record (EPR) programme, QEHKL Charity, Research, Culture and Engagement, and more.

• Tours of the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) – providing faster access to diagnostic tests with state-of-the-art imaging equipment – and the beautiful Stroke Rehabilitation Garden – funded by the QEHKL Charity and designed to support the physical and psychological recovery of stroke patients.

Interim group chair, Mark Friend, opened the event, emphasising the importance of showcasing the Trust’s “passion for patient care and maintaining high standards through a period of national transition in the NHS”.

Attendees heard from Emma Clark, Consultant Nurse, on the success of the Peddars Way end-of-life unit, a “calm and compassionate” space made possible through the generous support of a legacy donation.

Paula Fuller, complex discharge matron, outlined how new accelerated discharge pathways are helping more patients leave the hospital safely and quickly, improving recovery and freeing up beds for others in need.

Helen Muncey, head of education, also discussed the recent announcement of the hospital achieving Teaching Hospital status, and highlighted the quality of education provided, strong academic partnerships, and the importance of research and workforce development at The QEH.

Helen also outlined the hospital’s future ambitions, including gaining accreditation for simulation training and launching new educational programmes.

Professor Lesley Dwyer, group chief executive, said: “We’ve made tremendous strides this year – from improving patient pathways to launching innovative spaces like the CDC and Peddars Way Unit. What’s been especially rewarding is the level of teamwork across our hospitals and our community partners.

“The formation of the Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group earlier this year marks an exciting new era of shared expertise, improved services, and better outcomes for patients across our region.”

Chris Bown, interim executive managing director, added: “The New QEH will be one of the most modern hospitals in Europe once built.

“It’s not just about bricks and mortar – it’s about transforming care for generations to come, with patients, staff and innovation at the heart of the design.”

The meeting ended with a “lively” Q&A session, where guests asked thoughtful and wide-ranging questions, particularly about the future hospital build and how services will evolve.

Engagement from staff, governors, and the public “underscored a strong sense of partnership and pride in the Trust’s progress”.

For anyone who missed the meeting, a recording is available to watch back online.

