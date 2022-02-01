Home   News   Article

Military aircraft fly over West Norfolk for the 80th anniversary of the 8th US Air Force

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 12:49, 01 February 2022
 | Updated: 12:51, 01 February 2022

Two F-15 Strike Eagles and a B1 stealth bomber aircraft flew over West Norfolk today in celebration of the 80th anniversary for the 8th Air Force.

The journey, which began at RAF Lakenheath was bound for Duxford and Madingley Memorial.

The planes flew over Brancaster and Hunstanton, doing several loops of the area.

Flypast route for the 80th anniversary of the 8th Air Force Picture Ian Burt (54614368)
People in Lynn and Swaffham may have head the aircraft above as they made the return journey to the Mildenhall base near Bury St Edmunds.

The United States formed the 8th Air Force in 1942, which conducted heavy bombardment operations, from Eastern England, against strategic targets in Europe, during the Second World War.

The F15 Strike Eagle and B1 Bomber flypast for the 80th anniversary of the 8th Air Force Picture Ian Burt (54614374)
