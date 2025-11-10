Over Remembrance Weekend, 100 bereaved military family members from a North Lynn-based charity attended poignant events in London.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers honoured their loved ones when 38 families from across the UK - including one family who travelled from Germany - attended both the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, proudly representing the bereaved military community.

On Saturday, seven Scotty families, including 12 children and young people, took part in the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance, which was broadcast on BBC One. Everyone else from Scotty’s joined the audience.

Members of North Lynn-based charity Scotty's Little Soldiers were among those attending poignant weekend Remembrance events at London

On Sunday, members of Scotty’s and their families came together again for the Royal British Legion’s March Past the Cenotaph after the National Service of Remembrance, each walking in honour of their military parent who has died.

Abigail Haldane, 17, whose dad, Lt Col Andrew Haldane, of 16 Medical Regiment, Army, died in June 2022, carried the wreath on behalf of Scotty’s, leading the charity’s contingent in tribute to all those who have served.

Wearing their distinctive yellow and black scarves - the Scotty colours - members of the group stood out as a symbol of unity, pride, and remembrance.

The colours were chosen to match those of the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment, where Corporal Lee Scott, husband of Scotty’s founder Nikki Scott, served before being killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Many of the children and young people also wore their parent’s medals with pride, helping them feel connected to their loved ones and part of Scotty’s supportive community, a spokesperson for the charity said.

Speaking about what the weekend meant to her, Abigail said: “Remembrance is important to me because it’s a time to honour and remember my dad and everyone who has served and sacrificed for our country. I lost my dad in June 2022, and Remembrance gives me a moment to reflect and feel proud of everything he did.

“It’s a way to keep his memory alive and to show that his service, and the service of others, will never be forgotten. Seeing this many people show their support and recognition is so special.

“Taking part in the parade means a lot to me because it’s my way of saying thank you to my dad and to all those who’ve served. It’s a chance to stand alongside others who have gone through similar losses and to feel part of something bigger. Being there helps me feel close to my dad and proud to represent him and the military community.

“Being part of Scotty’s Little Soldiers has made such a difference to me. After losing my dad, it helped me realise I wasn’t alone. Scotty’s has given me amazing opportunities, like volunteering in Borneo and learning to drive (through a grant from Scotty’s), but the best part is meeting other young people who understand what it’s like to lose a parent in the military.

“It’s like having a second family that supports me and helps me feel proud of who my dad was. I have also accessed their bereavement support which has helped my siblings and I during times when we have found things difficult.”

Nikki Scott (BEM), who founded Scotty’s in 2010 following the death of her husband Corporal Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009, said: “Remembrance Weekend is always such a meaningful and emotional time for our members. It’s a moment to reflect, to honour, and to come together as a community that truly understands what it means to love and to remember someone who served.

“This weekend, we were proud to see our families - children, young people, parents and carers - stand together at both the Festival of Remembrance and the Cenotaph Parade.

“The strength and unity they show is incredible. It reminds us all that while Scotty’s focuses on supporting bereaved military children and young people, the impact of our community extends to the whole family. Watching them support each other and share this weekend together fills me with pride.”

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Scotty’s Global Ambassador, continued his annual tradition of writing a personal letter to members of the charity ahead of the weekend.

This year also marks Scotty’s 15th anniversary. Since being founded in 2010, the charity has grown to support nearly 800 bereaved military children and young people each year, using an evidence-based approach to deliver lasting impact to its members - empowering young people to develop resilience, feel part of a community, and shape their future with confidence.

Over the past 15 years, Scotty’s has also carried out research into the experiences of bereaved military children and their families, helping shape the support it provides.

The charity has thanked a host of supporters who made the weekend trip possible including the Royal British Legion, the Lest We Forget Association for contributing £20,000 towards the cost of attending and the Rail Delivery Group for providing train tickets.

Poppy Cabs transported members of Scotty’s within London to ensure they arrived at the Cenotaph parade in style and a number of other charities and organisation also made contributions.

Find out more about Scotty’s at: www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.