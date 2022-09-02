Minis old and new will be back at Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place for a free family day out on Sunday.

Almost 200 of the iconic cars will take over the Market Place car park and will be accompanied by live music from Carnaby Sound, Sub Tones and The Grove Hounds during the day.

Deputy leader, Cllr Graham Middleton said: “The borough council has organised or supported events every weekend throughout the summer holidays that have brought thousands of people into King’s Lynn town centre.

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place last year

“This is the last weekend before children head back to school and we have a lot for people of all ages to enjoy. Amazing circus acts performing in The Walks, iconic Minis and more great live music in the Tuesday Market Place. I can’t wait!”

A circus is also arriving at The Walks this weekend which is free of charge to attend.

The full programme of circus events taking place in The Walks park is available here.

King’s Lynn Summer Circus is supported by Arts Council England and is a collaboration between Lost in Translation, the borough council, Creative Arts East, and Alive Corn Exchange.