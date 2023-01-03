Businesses took part in a meeting with the Minister for Employment and an MP to set out skills and job challenges in the borough.

Guy Opperman MP, Minister for Employment, and North West Norfolk's MP James Wild gathered with local employers at Lynn's The Place.

The meeting was an opportunity for local employers to set out the jobs and skills issues facing their firms and sectors, examples of good practice, and where further action could help.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild (Second left) pictured with Guy Otterman (forth from left) with employers in Lynn. (61607051)

One issue that was discussed was recruiting the unemployed in Lynn, with unemployment rates sitting lower than the UK average.

Some 1,505 people in North West Norfolk are claiming unemployment-related benefits, representing 2.8 per cent of people aged 16-64, compared to a national claimant rate of 3.6 per cent.

Sectors and firms represented included hospitality, food manufacturing, printing, legal, accountancy, and beauty as well as ABP’s Port of King’s Lynn, and the College of West Anglia.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild (Second left) pictured with Guy Otterman (forth from left) with employers in Lynn. (61607040)

Mr Opperman said: "It was brilliant to meet employers in Lynn, hearing first hand their insights on local recruitment and how they are responding to skills challenges.

"Our Broad Street Jobcentre continues to work with jobseekers and employers to match local talent with live vacancies as we deliver opportunities no matter a person’s age or career stage.

"We will always take steps to make sure work pays and it is crucial people get the support they need to progress."

The meeting held at the Place in town centre (61607053)

The meeting was chaired by Vicky Etheridge, manager of the Business Improvement District which promotes Lynn town centre.

She said: "This was a real opportunity for local businesses to put forward to Government the challenges that they are facing to recruit, retain and upskill staff. Many thanks to Guy and James for taking the time to listen and engage in a discussion, and thanks to Mr Opperman for taking forward our concerns to other Government departments.

"We look forward to continuing the dialogue."

North West Norfolk MP James Wild (Second left) pictured with Guy Otterman (forth from left) with employers in Lynn. (61607049)

North West Norfolk MP James Wild added: "During my regular visits to local firms, the challenge of recruiting staff and the need to improve skills is top of their agenda.

"So this was an important chance for businesses to talk directly to the minister about what can be done to create and fill more vacancies as well as boost economic growth."

The minister then went on to visit Lynn's job centre where he met with staff to discuss challenges.