A minister is supporting a campaign by Lynn-based Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved military children and young people,

The organisation is calling on the public to take Scotty’s Pledge ahead of Armed Forces Day tomorrow, to show their support for children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer MP, who is a former British military officer himself, said: “We owe it to our fallen servicemen and women to support the families they have left behind.”

Scotty's Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott and MP Johnny Mercer

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was founded by widow, Nikki Scott, in 2010, after she saw the impact on her own children when their dad, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in Afghanistan.

Nikki said: “By taking the Scotty’s Pledge, we’re sending a clear message to bereaved military children, you aren’t alone and you haven’t been forgotten.”

“The death of a parent is a traumatic time for any child, but being a bereaved military child comes with its own unique set of challenges. ”

Scotty's Little Soldiers, based in King's Lynn, is calling on the public to support Scotty's Pledge

The charity offers members health and well-being support, connection to a unique military community, development opportunities and the chance to smile again.

Scotty’s is on a mission to be supporting 1,000 bereaved British Forces children annually by 2030, providing them with access to a supportive military community.

Mr Mercer added that he was “delighted to sign the Scotty’s Pledge, backing their mission to support 1,000 bereaved British Forces children every year by 2030”.

Scotty’s is currently providing bereavement support for over 600 military children and young people, however, hundreds more do not get the support they need.

To take Scotty’s Pledge, there is a short form on their website pledging support to bereaved military children and young people.

Thousands have already registered their support for Scotty’s mission, and people can help by sharing the hashtag #ScottysPledge

Reporting by Alice Hobbs