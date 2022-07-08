Minister for Arts Lord Parkinson praised West Norfolk's cultural venues for surviving the Covid crisis and "bouncing back".

The arts and heritage sectors were one of the worst hit by the social distancing measures, with cinemas, theatres and museums forced to close for much of 2020 and 2021.

Today, Lord Parkinson visited three venues in North West Norfolk MP James Wild’s constituency with a particular interest in how they coped during and after the pandemic.

Minister for Arts Lord Parkinson (right) at Majestic Cinema.

The tour with Mr Wild took in three West Norfolk destinations which have cultural connections: Lynn's Majestic Cinema, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in the same town where Lord Parkinson performed an opening, and Westacre Theatre.

True’s Yard in the spring received aid from the MEND (Museum Estate and Development Fund).

The museum and the associated North End Trust in March were awarded more than £50,000, being among a handful of organisations in the East of England to benefit from £1 million in a total cultural funding pot.

Majestic staff with Minister for Arts Lord Parkinson (second right) and NW Norfolk MP James Wild (right).

The money went towards much-needed roof repairs after storms in recent years have caused water damage.

Minister, making his first visit to King's Lynn, said of the Majestic – where he was speaking – and True’s Yard : "It's nice to see the sun shining and the town busy.

"They're two organisations we've supported in different ways through the pandemic through the Cultural Recovery Fund which was designed to help organisations during the pandemic so they can do exactly this: open their doors, welcome people back and get back to normal.

"And in the case of True’s Yard, the MEND fund which was looking at the fabric of the building and making sure we can safeguard the collections inside. Heritage buildings like this are part of the vital fabric of towns and communities like this.

"I've just been hearing about two or three generations of the same family, couples that met here as teenagers, now bringing their grandchildren to their first trip to the cinema.

"If we'd lost organisations like this during the pandemic, they're lost forever so that's why the Government stood by them in the Cultural Recovery Fund. It's really pleasing to hear how they're bouncing back."