Minor injuries reported after A149 two-car crash between King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts
Published: 11:04, 21 April 2023
| Updated: 11:14, 21 April 2023
Part of a major Lynn road was blocked yesterday evening following a two-car crash.
Police responded to reports of the collision on the A149 between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts at 5.19pm.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said minor injuries were reported following the crash.
They said the road was blocked, with the incident cleared at around 7pm.
The ambulance service was not called to the scene, they added.