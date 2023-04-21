Part of a major Lynn road was blocked yesterday evening following a two-car crash.

Police responded to reports of the collision on the A149 between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts at 5.19pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said minor injuries were reported following the crash.

The A149 in Lynn between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts. Picture: Google Maps

They said the road was blocked, with the incident cleared at around 7pm.

The ambulance service was not called to the scene, they added.