The bells of Lynn Minster will ring out this evening as part of a national initiative calling for action on climate change.

The Ring Out for Climate is taking place from 6pm tonight, on the eve of the COP26 summit opening in Glasgow.

The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, the Church of England’s Lead Bishop for the Environment, said: “Church bells have traditionally been rung through the centuries to raise the alarm for local communities.

The King's Lynn Minster.. (43784862)

“The recent ‘code red’ report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is an alarm call to us all.”

“A nationwide ‘ring out for climate’ on the eve of the COP26 can be a warning symbol, but also one of hope.”

Simon Linford, president of the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers, added: “Bellringers understand how important the bells they ring are not only to the church but also the local community.”

“The sound of bells was missed during lockdown, and it is now being welcomed back as part of the nation’s soundscape.”

He said: “Many bellringers are planning to join in with “ring out for the climate’, lending their powerful voice in support of efforts to halt climate change.”