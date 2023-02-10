A vigil will be held at Lynn Minster this weekend to pray for all those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Officials at the Minster have said all are invited to gather in prayer and light a candle for anyone who has been affected by the disaster - which has killed thousands of people, left hundreds of buildings destroyed and survivors in need of urgent care.

During the vigil, at 5pm on Sunday, a bell will be tolled half muffled and there will also be an opportunity to donate to the international relief efforts.

The Minster in King's Lynn

Canon Mark Dimond, team rector at the Minster, said: "The human tragedy that has unfolded in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake is hard to grasp.

"We pray for those who have been killed and injured, as well as for families who are presently in distress.

"There will be a vigil at the Minster at 5pm on Sunday, February 12 to give people an opportunity to respond, through prayer, silence and candle-lighting."

The massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have left thousands of people dead. Photo: PA

Those wishing to give online to support the international relief efforts can do so at the Disasters Emergency Committee website at www.dec.org.uk.

For more information, contact the Minster Office at 01553 767555 or office@stmargaretskingslynn.org.uk.