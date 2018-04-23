Mintlyn gives £5k charity boost

West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower has presented representatives from the Norfolk branch of Alzheimer’s Society with a cheque for £5,000.

The donation was raised through a charitable scheme, operated by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), of which Lynn’s Mintlyn Crematorium is a member.

Under the scheme metal from medical implants is recycled after cremation, with the consent of the family of the deceased.

Twice a year the institute asks its scheme members to nominate local charities, which help to support people to cope with the death of loved ones, to receive a donation.

In the seven years that Mintlyn Crematorium has been part of the scheme, just over £57,000 has been donated to local charities.

This year, staff at Mintlyn Crematorium have chosen to support the fundraising work of Alzheimer’s Society and the donation was handed to charity officials on Friday.

Kathy Mellish, cabinet member for facilities and ICT, said: “We have supported a range of charities through this scheme, both small and large, but what they all have in common is the tireless work they do for the people in our borough, and Alzheimer’s Society is no exception.

“Their need to raise funds is always pressing, so I’m delighted we are presenting this charity with a cheque for a significant contribution”.

There are more than 14,000 people living with dementia in Norfolk – of this 2,600 live in Kings Lynn and West Norfolk.

At a local level Alzheimer’s Society provides support through its Side by Side service, Norfolk Dementia Advisor and Support Service, Dementia Support Workers and Dementia Cafes.

Jenna Veneziani, Community Fundraiser for Norfolk and Suffolk, said “We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you are going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for support, help and advice.

“We want to thank Mintlyn Crematorium for this very generous donation as it will help Alzheimer’s Society to continue to find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected.”

Mintlyn Crematorium is owned and operated by the borough council.