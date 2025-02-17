A 14-year-old girl who was missing from Sussex and who has links to Lynn has been found.

It comes after Sussex Police launched an appeal for help to find Luchia, who was missing from Horsham.

She was said to have links to Lynn as well as a number of other locations in Sussex, Hampshire and London.

14-year-old Luchia, who has links to Lynn, is missing from Horsham in Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

In a post on Facebook this afternoon, Sussex Police said she had been “safely located”.

“Thanks for sharing and caring,” they added.