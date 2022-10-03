A missing cat has been reunited with his owners after being missing for over a week.

This is after the owners made a plea to get their beloved pet back home.

Owner Emily Penman-Lee received a phone call from two young girls on Saturday evening saying they had found a cat matching the description of theirs.

His owners have said he is well but came home hungry and tired

The girls, Scarlett and Paige reported that the cat was following them for a while and rang Emily and stayed with the cat whilst his owners were on the way.

The cat, who the owners wish not to name, was found around the back of Alive Lynnsport, which was a far venture from his home on Grange Estate.

Emily estimates the girls were around the age of 11 to 13 and thanked them for their help in getting their cat home.

This cat is back home after being missing for over a week

Emily said: "We thanked the girls so much and explained how much we appreciated their help.

"I would like to note that they were incredibly mature, kind, and quick to respond.

"They acted quickly, efficiently and calmly, and saved us a lot of heartache. I hope their parents are very proud, they were an amazing example of human kindness."

The cat has been described as all black and large

One of the girls said to Emily that she wants to be a vet when she grows up and wanted the cat to be safe.

She added: "Our cat is now safe at home, seemingly unscathed! Just very tired & hungry, and grounded for a while!"