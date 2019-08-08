Missing King's Lynn boy, 16, found safe and well
Published: 16:11, 08 August 2019
| Updated: 16:12, 08 August 2019
A teenager from North Lynn who was reported missing late last night has been found safe and well, his family says.
Concerns were raised earlier today about the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jamie Crouch.
However, his mum Emma Bridgestock confirmed a short time ago that he had been located.
Police earlier confirmed officers were searching for him after he failed to arrive at a friend's home in the Gaywood area.