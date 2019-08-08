Missing King's Lynn boy, 16, found safe and well

A teenager from North Lynn who was reported missing late last night has been found safe and well, his family says.

Concerns were raised earlier today about the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jamie Crouch.

However, his mum Emma Bridgestock confirmed a short time ago that he had been located.

Jamie Crouch has been found safe and well having been reported missing last night

Police earlier confirmed officers were searching for him after he failed to arrive at a friend's home in the Gaywood area.