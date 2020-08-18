Missing King's Lynn man found safe and well, say police

A man who was reported missing in Lynn late last night has been found safe and well.

Police were called to Gaywood Road at around 10.30pm on Monday after concerns were raised about the whereabouts of a man in his 40s.

A drone was used as part of the operation to help find the man, whose identity has not been released.

Police officers were flying a drone over Oak Circle on Monday night.. (40720986)

A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed a short time ago that the man had been located.

Earlier, the force stressed the man's disappearance was not related to the investigation into a nearby disturbance in Gaywood last night.

