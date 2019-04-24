Missing King's Lynn woman found in Suffolk
Published: 09:06, 24 April 2019
| Updated: 09:07, 24 April 2019
Police can confirm a woman reported missing from King's Lynn has been found in Suffolk.
Emily Wallace, 45, was found safe and well in Felixstowe last night (Wednesday, April 23).
She was reported as missing on Monday with police being concerned for her welfare.
They released an appeal to find her after she had previously been seen last Wednesday evening near her home address in Portland Street.