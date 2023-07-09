Home   News   Article

Missing King’s Lynn man Lewis Good back home, police confirm

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 11:50, 09 July 2023

A man who was reported missing from Lynn yesterday has returned home, police have confirmed.

Officers launched an appeal to find Lewis Good, 20, after he was last seen at his Fairstead address yesterday afternoon.

Police said they were concerned for his welfare.

Lewis Good, who was reported missing, has returned home. Picture: Norfolk Police
Late last night, they confirmed that Lewis had returned home.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public and media for their help.”

