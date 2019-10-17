Missing Long Sutton woman may be sleeping rough in King's Lynn, father says

The father of a missing 27-year-old woman from Long Sutton has said his daughter may be sleeping rough in the King's Lynn area.

Lucy Burnett has been missing since Saturday, October 5 according to her father Bubba Portor.

He said: "This is a message for Lucy Burnett. Please Lucy get in touch either with me or your mum. Friends, family and everybody is really worried about you darling."

Lucy Burnett

Mr Portor added that he heard people saying she was seen in King's Lynn sleeping rough.

He asked anyone with any information to contact the police on 101 quoting PID 106166.