A man who was the subject of a police search after going missing died after drowning in a town river, an inquest opening heard.

Robert McAdam’s family first reported him missing after last seeing him in late October. Despite a widespread appeal to locate him, the 28-year-old was found dead on November 15.

On Monday, an inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court. It established that his primary cause of death was drowning.

Robert McAdam’s primary cause of death was drowning, an inquest opening heard this week. Picture: Norfolk Police

He was found in the river channel parallel with Nar Ouse Way and Sandpiper Way in South Lynn.

Secondary causes of death of cocaine and alcohol mixed toxicity were also recorded for Robert, who lived at Castle Road in Wormegay.

A date for the full inquest has been set for April 16.

A police search which included officers knocking on doors house-to-house in the area surrounding Bunnett Avenue was carried out after Robert went missing, while a search and rescue boat had checked the river nearby.

A team of officers, volunteers from lowland search and rescue, and the police dog and drone units also carried out foot searches.

Robert’s family spent days appealing for information on his whereabouts, with posters put up all over Lynn town centre, including at the railway and bus stations, and at taxi ranks.

Robert’s father, Andrew, said his son had “disappeared off the face of the earth”.