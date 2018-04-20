Mixed views as trial begins of new London Road layout

Drivers have been sharing their thoughts on a trial layout of one of Lynn’s busiest roads introduced in a bid to tackle congestion problems.

Work is taking place to reshape London Road in what officials say could be a “quick fix” in the ongoing battle to keep traffic moving.

And Lynn News readers have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the road’s new layout, with some saying it is a “waste of time” while others are grateful “something is being done”.

Becky Dunthorne said: “Waste of time. It now takes forever to get into town in mornings. I don’t see how it is going to make much of a difference when people leave town at peak times when you still have to merge. That is what causes the problem in first place.”

Mark Holland said: “You’ve still got one lane leading up to the Southgates so I personally don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference. You’ll have a better idea of how good it works once the bridge actually gets finished, that’s if it ever does.”

The main measures include a two-lane section of southbound carriageway, heading out of town, extended beyond the junction with Valingers Road.

Inbound traffic has been reduced into one lane to accommodate the change and a right-turn lane has been created at the Valingers Road junction and its traffic lights have been taken out of use.

Iain Robinson said: “It looks OK so far. However, I come out of Valingers Road everyday and now I can’t turn right as there are no traffic lights and the volume of traffic is so heavy.

Graham Carrigan said: “Whose great idea was it to subject us to this utter chaos today (April 17)?

“The queues were stretched back to the Tesco lights at 8.40am this morning, literally crawling and limping along Hardwick Road leading to the Southgates. It was the longest queue I’ve ever witnessed on my journey into town.”