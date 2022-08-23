The budget for mobile library buses in Norfolk has been proposed to be cut in half.

Norfolk County Council have said on their website that the cuts are due to facing higher costs and demand for services.

If the cuts are made, £200,000 will be cut from the existing budget of £422,000.

Local councillors have raised their concerns about the cuts being made, Cllr Alexandra Kemp has taken the matter to cabinet and started her own campaign.

Cllr Kemp has spoken to residents in Clenchwarton and South Lynn about how mobile library buses in the area are used.

"The mobile library is a vital lifeline is for isolated rural and older residents who don’t drive and who don’t have computers," said Cllr Kemp.

A public consultation is open until Wednesday, September 14 for the public to have their say.

Mobile library services are currently running about once a month in areas of Lynn and surrounding villages such as Watlington and Stowbridge.

Norfolk County Council have said a different way must be found in running mobile library services.