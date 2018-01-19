Mobility aid service to continue despite branch closure in King’s Lynn

A charity which provides medical aids to people in West Norfolk has confirmed the closure of its Lynn branch.

British Red Cross on Austin Fields is set for closure, but officials say residents will still be able to order mobility equipment online or by phone and have it brought to them through home delivery.

The service provides short-term loans of equipment including wheelchairs, commodes and toileting aids, to help people through periods of reduced mobility.

They say collection and delivery routes will be made once a week and those who are able to collect equipment themselves can do so from its Swaffham branch.

Norfolk’s British Red Cross mobility aids service manager, Maureen Wasmuth, said: “We are very sorry to lose our King’s Lynn building, but would like to reassure the public we can keep the mobility aid service going for our wonderful local community, with whom we’ve always had a great relationship.

“The service has always been well-used and highly valued in Norfolk so I want people to know that it is still available to them.”

The British Red Cross building has been underused since funding cuts came into force last year, which also brought on the closure of the Older People’s Outreach Service.

At this time, the building has a preferred buyer and its sale is being progressed. The future of the foodbank based at the site is under discussion.

She added: “I very much regret the impact of the closure on our volunteers and staff members, who have been so professional and dedicated over the years.

“I want to thank them for their tireless efforts to help others, and I hope that they will be able to stay with us in some capacity. We would not be able to do our work without them.”

If you are interested in borrowing mobility equipment from the British Red Cross, call 01603 253407 to find out more and arrange delivery.