A mobility scooter user could be jailed after stealing a Buddha statue from a town centre shop.

Barry Pegg, 69, of Highgate in Lynn, pinched the item from Clinton Cards on the town’s High Street, along with a Yankee candle and key chain. Combined, they were worth £29.48.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

Barry Pegg appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on his mobility scooter

Pegg did not get far with the items, as nearby street rangers were quickly alerted to his offence and were able to apprehend him.

The theft meant Pegg breached a suspended sentence handed to him by Norwich Crown Court in February. He had a four-month jail term suspended for nine months.

Lynn magistrates opted to send him back to the Norwich court, which will determine his fate.

He was therefore told to attend that court on April 22 to be sentenced, and has been released on bail with conditions not to enter any retail premises apart from Lidl and Morrisons in Lynn.

“I won’t get there, sorry - I ain’t got no legs,” Pegg replied.