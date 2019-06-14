Model rail vandalism victims to bring display to King's Lynn

A group of railway enthusiasts, who made worldwide headlines when their exhibition was smashed by vandals last month is bringing a display to Lynn.

More than £100,000 was donated to the Market Deeping Model Railway Club following the destruction at an event in Stamford in May.

Now, the group, whose story was featured on the BBC's The One Show last night, is preparing to take part in the King's Lynn Model Railway Club's exhibition, which is due to take place at Lynnsport next Saturday, June 22.

The One Show filming Market Deeping Model Railway Club. Photo: David Pearson. (11467984)

Lynn club chairman Leigh Bagshaw said that, although one of the layouts the group had been due to display was damaged in the Stamford incident, all were determined to continue with the show.

He said: "It was a terrible thing that went on but we decided we were going to push on."

Thousands of wellwishers from all over the world, including singer Sir Rod Stewart, made donations to the Market Deeping club following the incident on May 18.

Peter Davies and Bill Sowerby from Market Deeping Model Railway Club (10594318)

Mr Bagshaw said they had established a fund to help other clubs with some of the cash raised.

And he hopes the publicity they have had in recent weeks will encourage more people to come to his group's third annual exhibition.

He said: "The first year we held our exhibition at the Gaywood Community Centre and had abour 470 people over one day.

"Last year at Lynnsport we were down to about 400 people though it was a hot sunny day."

King's Lynn Model Engineers at Alive Lynnsport.Pictured Organisers of the event members of King's Lynn Model Railway Club. Leigh Bagshaw.Simon Culthell.Colin Housman.. (12338372)

The exhibition is on from 10.30am to 4.30pm next Saturday. Admission is £5 for adults, £2 for five to 16-year-olds and free for under fives.