Model T Ford car fans at Sandringham

Motorists who admire the cars of yesteryear were in for a treat on Saturday at Sandringham when Model T Ford cars arrived in force.

The 11 machines from a bygone era with their paintwork gleaming and their brass work sparkling despite the rainy weather, are owned by members of the Model T Register of Great Britain club.

Neil Tuckett from Buckinghamshire with his 1911 four-seat tourer with right hand drive - the oldest car on display MLNF18PB04523

Members hold rallies all over the country and this first ever rally to Sandringham was Norfolk’s chance to see samples of the 15 million cars that rolled off Henry Ford’s production lines between 1909-1927.

Despite the large number built, it is now a relatively rare car of which there are only around 1,000 in the UK.

Ford is supposed to have said that the customer could get his car in any colour he wished as long as it was black; yet black was not the only colour on show Sandringham.

The event was organised on behalf of the club by Joe, Adele and Chloe Meakin.

Co-organiser, Joe Meakin (second from right), with from left - Adele Meakin, Chloe Meakin and boyfriend Jack James, Ann Nunn and George Monks with Joe Meakin's 1915 Model T tourer MLNF18PB04521

Mr Meakin said: “We’ve driven up from the Wensum Valley, via East Harling and Barsham, a distance of about 45 miles.

“It’s a two-day rally and tomorrow it’s our ladies day and we’re going to Pensthorpe.”

The cars were built to run on petrol or ethanol and starting handles were a standard feature as were oil-burning head and side lights. They were much less efficient than today’s car, generally had a higher horse-power and were mostly lucky to manage 20 miles to the gallon.

Top speeds were pedestrian by modern standards.

Ford produced more than just his most famous Model T Ford. Other models, stretching into the 1930’s were given other letters of the alphabet but none captured the imagination like the Model T.

Mr Meakin said that their cars created a great deal of interest. “Many visitors were curious to know about them and their age,” he said.

Then, as the sky darkened and the rain continued, starting handles appeared and engines were cranked up for the return journey to Taverham.