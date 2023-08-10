This Sunday sees the return of the popular Mods and Rockers Classic Scooter and Motorbike Meet in Lynn.

For the eighth year, West Norfolk Council has a day full of entertainment planned from 10am until 4pm in the Tuesday Market Place.

Cllr Simon Ring, Cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, said: “Hundreds of people have enjoyed the live music we’ve brought to the Tuesday Market Place over the last couple of weekends.

The Mods and Rockers Classic Scooter and Motorbike Meet returns to Lynn this Sunday

“The historic market place will be lined with vintage and modern two- and three-wheeled vehicles this Sunday for the return of the popular Mods and Rockers event. If you own a scooter or a bike that you want to show off, please bring it along; there’s no need to book.”

Exhibitors and spectators will be invited to judge the bikes for the ‘People’s Choice award’, so every vote counts.

Music on the day is being provided by Pat Winn and The Losers, along with Rebellation. There will also be DJ sets from Sue Simper and Mark Purdy. Providing the perfect musical background and giving the event a festival feel.

The Mods and Rockers Classic Scooter and Motorbike Meet returns to Lynn this Sunday

No pre-booking is necessary for exhibitors, and there is no entry fee. During the day there will be a voluntary collection for SERV emergency blood bikes.

Find out more about the Mods and Rockers Scooter and Motorbike Meet at facebook.com/ModsAndRockersKL

Find out more about other free public events being organised by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk this year at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/events

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk