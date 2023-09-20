A former Lynn student will be making a world record attempt in rowing along with her team mates for ‘The World’s Toughest Row’.

Molly Hemeter, 26, from North Wootton and who went to King Edward VII School, has been competitive rowing for seven years and decided to take part in the challenge after being inspired by her friend Georgie, who completed the same challenge in 2020.

She said: “I wanted to take part in something that gave me space to only have thoughts of really living in the moment and thinking of only rowing, sleeping, and eating.”

Molly Hemeter of North Wooton has been rowing for 7 years

Rowing alongside Molly are Annika Israelsson, Bel Noyles, Dave Fassam, and Steven Haywood. Together they make up ‘Team Fusion’.

The challenge will start at San Sebastian in La Gomera, one of the Canary Islands, and finish at Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua.

The event will be taking place in December 2024, but for now, Molly and her team are training and looking for sponsorships to help them reach their goal. The group have been sponsored by UK Post Box, which is their gold sponsor, meaning it has given £25,000.

The team need to raise £120,000 in total to get to the start line, with £70,000 of that being used for a new ocean rowing boat, which will then be resold for future teams when it is no longer needed, and the proceeds will go to their chosen charity Abbie’s Army.

Abbie’s Army is a charity that works to raise awareness of childhood brain cancer, more specifically Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) which is an aggressive tumour that is hard to treat.

The charity aims to increase funding for specific DIPG research and overturn its ‘terminal’ prognosis. Raising money for this organisation is very important for the team as one member has twin daughters who lost their childhood best friend Katlyn to it in 2013, when she was just four-years-old.

Team Fusion is made up of Dave Fassam, Bel Noyes, Annika Israelsson, Molly Hemeter and Steven Haywood

Molly river rowing in Denver

Anyone who is interested can contact the team via their website https://atlantic-fusion.com/ or their Instagram @AtlanticFusion2024

