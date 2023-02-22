Some of Lynn’s most important period buildings will be better protected because of walking tours of the town.

Roof repair, crucial maintenance and a wide range of improvements will benefit from the £6,400 given this week to buildings and projects by Lynn Town Guides. The money was accrued from the walks the guides undertook last year.

"I'm delighted that, once again, we guides are able to make donations to so many organisations.” says chairman Ivor Rowlands. “We are all proud to show off the town to visitors and locals alike, encouraging people to spend their time and money in Lynn.

Twelve recipients were given grants at the annual Lynn Town Guides donations ceremony

“It's a real bonus that we also get to share out some of the money we raise to reward those who look after the fabric of the town so well."

At its annual donations ceremony on Tuesday, 12 different recipients were given grants. Lynn General Charities will be upgrading the boiler house and improving insulation at its Gaywood almshouses, the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel are bringing in a specialist conservator to address the loss of colour to the paintwork on the great West Door.

King’s Lynn Preservation Trust is putting its share to on-going maintenance at Thoresby College, and the residents of Hampton Court will be removing algae and other growth that is despoiling its ancient roof. At Priory Cottages the residents association has to rebuild the roof on the south side.

Following ‘ten years of coast and misery’ James Lee say he ‘will continue to prettify Hanse House with a red and white floral display to mark its European heritage.

Both the Church of Our Lady and All Saints have building projects to fund. Our Lady is restoring premises in London Road to St Joseph’s House and at All Saints the final stages of the stained glass window replacement and repair is under way with protective measures planned. True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum and Marriott’s Warehouse Trust are working on their displays – the latter setting up Fred Hall’s many models of the town on the top floor, which is to be named ‘The Fred Hall Room.’

The restored Baden Powell, the unique double-ended 19th Century fishing smack, constructed in Lynn by the Worfolk family, will benefit with a contribution to its maintenance, which will allow its volunteer crew to continue to take passengers down the Ouse and into the Wash, thus saving an important part of the heritage of King’s Lynn. She is now used to tell passengers about the town’s maritime history of fishing, trade and exploration, using the river as an unusual perspective.

In all over the past 45 years the guides have donated more than £100,000 from the proceeds of their tours. This has benefited at least 66 local charities, projects and good causes.

Dr Paul Richards, standing in for the mayor and her deputy, presented the donations.