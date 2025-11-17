A vile paedophile has been jailed after repeatedly raping a child over a period of eight years.

Christopher Rudd, 34, of Fenland Road in Wisbech, was sentenced at Lynn Crown Court today following a week-long trial where a jury unanimously found him guilty of 12 counts of raping a child, two counts of actual bodily harm, and one of causing fear of violence.

The offences took place in the Lynn area and only came to light in January this year when the girl told her family what had been happening.

In addition to the disgusting sexual assaults, Rudd had choked, kicked and punched her, and on one occasion fractured one of her fingers.

He has been jailed for 20 years, and will serve a further four years on licence.

A statement from the victim said: "I have been hurting every day for as long as I can remember, and there's no way to stop the hurting, or to feel anything else.

"[Rudd] abused me in so many ways. No amount of healing will ever change that, and I'll never get my childhood back, even if I tried.”

She said she is “in a better place now” and no longer has to “live in fear”.

"I finally have the freedom to truly be myself and figure out who I really am behind all the trauma. I'm finally free, and I have my whole future ahead of me,” she added.

The victim's mother gave her own statement, referring to Rudd as a “monster”.

"Since finding out what happened, I have asked myself over and over how to help my daughter recover from something no child should ever endure,” she said.

"I am doing everything I can to help my daughter heal - but healing is a long road, and I know I will be walking it with her for years to come.”

The judge on the case said Rudd’s abuse was “exceptional in its gravity” and that he is a "manipulative predator, void of empathy".

Rudd has been placed on the sex offenders register for life and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order, as well as an indefinite retraining order.

Norfolk Police Detective Constable Stuart Sansbury praised the victim for her bravery.

"From the outset of this investigation, the victim has demonstrated steadfast courage, and it is testament to her that justice has been served,” he said.

"She has experienced a terrible amount of trauma, and I truly hope today's result helps her begin a new chapter in her life, where she can be safe and thrive.

"I also hope that today’s sentence sends a clear message to others who harm, or seek to harm, children and vulnerable people.

"Norfolk Constabulary takes reports of abuse extremely seriously, and if this has happened to you or someone you know, then please come forward and report it to us, no matter when it happened. You will be given help and support by our dedicated teams."

Those wanting to report a sexual offence can call 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency situation.

Access help and support services can be found here.