Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash that saw a driver taken to hospital with injuries.

The incident occurred just before 2.30pm this afternoon on Wootton Road in Gaywood, involving two mopeds and a black Peugeot car.

The driver of the Peugeot suffered an arm injury and was taken to hospital for checks.

Police are looking for help to identify the two moped riders who failed to stop at the scene. Picture: iStock

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident and to identify the two moped riders, who failed to stop at the scene.

One of them fell from his bike and may have suffered an injury, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 268 of July 27.

Alternatively, people can visit the force’s website and report online.