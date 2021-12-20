Jenny Birch has retired after 33 years of cleaning service – she started at King’s Lynn Sports Centre in 1988 and transferred to Lynnsport in 2004.

Centre manager for Alive Lynnsport, Lewis Hemeter said: “Jenny has been with us since 1988, and in the last 33 years has been a very valued member of the team.

"Jenny’s cheerful manner will be missed almost as much as her singing! Everyone from Alive West Norfolk and Lynnsport where Jenny has been based, wish her all the best in her retirement which she thoroughly deserves.”

Jenny Birch, front middle, receiving her gifts from fellow cleaner Joan Starling with, from left: Tarnia Wilkinson (cleaner), Lewis Hemeter (Lynnsport manager), Derek Foreman (cleaner), Dave Dye (cleaning manager).

The Alive West Norfolk team added: "A massive thank you from all the team at Alive West Norfolk to Jenny, she will be very missed and we wish her a fantastic well-earned retirement."