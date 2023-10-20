Roadshows to help West Norfolk residents "beat their bills" are visiting four venues in the area over the next month.

The borough council organised the ‘Beat Your Bills’ roadshow which proved popular when it visited Stoke Ferry last week, with more events planned across West Norfolk over the next few weeks.

The roadshows offer help on all aspects of the cost of living, including information about how to access benefits, grants, discounts, save money, and more.

Cllr Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “As the nights draw in and our residents are impacted by the increased cost of heating their homes, and budgeting for Christmas, we want to reassure them that help is available, and we want to make sure they know what they’re entitled to and how to get it.

“These roadshows bring together different teams from the council including housing standards, Lily, Careline, and external partners like Community Action Norfolk to give people access to the support that is there.”

Sue Lintern, a volunteer who helps run the Blue Bell in Stoke Ferry and is councillor for the Wissey ward where the event took place, said: “I’m pleased that we could bring this roadshow to our community pub and café, it’s been well received by the residents here with around 40 people attending to find out how the borough council can support our community.

“I hope to see the officers return here in the future.”

At each event, there will be staff on hand to answer questions and give information on a range of cost of living subjects, including energy bills, rent problems, general money worries, how to reduce costs, grants, benefits, tackle loneliness and social isolation.

The confirmed autumn dates for roadshows are as follows:

Friday, October 20: Downham Market Marketplace – 9am – 2pm

Monday, October 30: Hunstanton Town Hall – 9am – 1pm

Tuesday, October 31: The Place, Lynn – 10am – 2pm

Friday, November 10: Memorial Hall, Snettisham – 10am – 12pm

Residents can also look on the borough council’s website for help at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/costofliving.

