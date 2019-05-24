More big names head to King's Lynn for Festival Too finale

Thousands of music fans will enjoy Festival Too this summer

Boy band stars and one of the longest running chart-toppers in history will top the bill for the finale of this summer's Festival Too.

Organisers of the Lynn music showcase have today announced the line-up for the final weekend of this year's festival on July 12 and 13.

And chairman Mark Stanford said: "We've got the broadest range of genres we've had for a very long time."

The bill is headed by former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow, who will close the festival on the Saturday.

Marti Pellow will headline the final night of Festival Too (10815263)

Now performing as a solo artist, he spent 15 weeks at number one in 1994, one week short of the all-time record, with the band's cover of Love Is All Around by The Troggs.

The track was used in the soundtrack of the film Four Weddings And A Funeral.

Before that, there is likely to be plenty of excitement in the crowd when 90s boy band Five take to the stage.

Everybody get up! 5ive are heading to Lynn (10815267)

Now performing as a trio, the group scored three UK number ones and sold more than 20 million records worldwide before disbanding in 2001. They reformed in 2012.

The Saturday show, which is staged in conjunction with West Norfolk Council, will be opened by the Springwood Big Band.

The line-up also features Tom Lumley and the Brave Liaison, as well as the winners of this year's Battle of the Bands competition.

Tom Lumley and the Brave Liaison (10815913)

The Friday night headliner will also offer memories of the 90s in the shape of the popular Liverpool band Cast.

Cast will perform at Festival Too on July 12 (10815271)

Formed in 1992, their debut album outsold the likes of Jimi Hendrix and The Who. They reformed in 2012 and have supported groups such as Shed Seven on tour in recent years.

Students from Wisbech Grammar School will open the show before Lily Ann, the winner of the solo category in this year's Battle of the Bands contest performs.

Lily Ann's reward for winning the Battle of the Bands solo category is a spot on the Festival Too bill (10815911)

The line-up also features Milky and Gadget, aka Andrew Shim and Andy Ellis who will play a DJ set inspired by This Is England.