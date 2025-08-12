There will be a series of closures on a key road where a crossing is being installed.

A Toucan crossing and other work is taking place at Wootton Road in South Wootton, and due to be completed on August 28.

While resurfacing takes place, the Wootton Road junction of Wootton Road, Low Road, Grimston Road and Castle Rising Road will be closed overnight from Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24.

There will be more closures at this key South Wootton junction. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk County Council has said noisy works will not take place after 11pm but work will continue throughout the night.

The road will be closed from 6.30pm to 5.30am and traffic diverted. It will ropen at 5.30am except for Castle Rising Road, which will remain fully closed until August 28.

Two-way traffic signals will operate on Low Road and Grimston Road.

On Sunday, August 24, Wootton Road, Low Road and Grimston Road will be closed between 6.30pm to 5.30am for resurfacing.

Traffic will be diverted and the roads will reopen at 5.30am on Monday, August 25.