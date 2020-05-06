More coronavirus patients discharged from King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Published: 10:09, 06 May 2020
| Updated: 10:53, 06 May 2020
Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has announced nine more coronavirus patients have been discharged this week.
A total of 179 patients have now been discharged from the Gayton Road site after previously testing positive for the virus. There have now been nine more discharges since Monday at the hospital.
The QEH has released a statement this morning which thanked staff for their dedication and compassion.
