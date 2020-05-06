Home   News   Article

More coronavirus patients discharged from King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 10:09, 06 May 2020
 | Updated: 10:53, 06 May 2020

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has announced nine more coronavirus patients have been discharged this week.

A total of 179 patients have now been discharged from the Gayton Road site after previously testing positive for the virus. There have now been nine more discharges since Monday at the hospital.

The QEH has released a statement this morning which thanked staff for their dedication and compassion.

