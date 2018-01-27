More disruption in King’s Lynn as road closures planned in the next couple of months

While businesses in Lynn have been left reeling from the effects of roadworks on Christmas trade, further closures are expected in the town centre in the next couple of months.

Resurfacing work to the town’s roads in February and March will mean further disruption to motorists is to be expected.

It comes after the Lynn News reported that major roadworks on one of the main routes into Lynn are being blamed for a big fall in footfall in the town centre in the run-up to Christmas.

Norfolk County Council will be carrying out a number of projects in the area, meaning the affected roads will be closed for varying periods of time.

The resurfacing scheme will see King Street closed from Monday, February 12 until Thursday, February 15, and then again from Monday, February 19 until Wednesday, February 21.

The county council has said it is possible that the road will also be closed on Thursday, February 22 to line the carriageway.

The work will coincide with the Mart, which is due to arrive at the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, February 11 before it opens on Wednesday, February 14 for two weeks.

The Tuesday Market Place car park, where the Mart is held, will be closed for the duration of this time, as will Common Staithe Quay car park, which is located behind the Alive Corn Exchange.

Plans are in place to close Queen Street for one day on Sunday, February 18, with the possibility of it closing again on Thursday, February 22.

Work is also scheduled to take place on Tower Place, where a lane will be shut on Friday, February 16 and Monday, February 19, and motorists will also face disruption on Tower Place on Tuesday, February 27 as the road will be closed.

Workers may close Tower Place on Wednesday, February 28 again for carriageway lining.

A lane will be closed on Stonegate Street and Millfleet eastbound on Wednesday, February 28, Friday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 6. Heading westbound, a lane will be closed on Thursday, March 1, Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6.

Millfleet at the junction with London Road will also be closed on Sunday, February 25, with a lane closed on Tuesday, March 6.

St James Street will be closed on Thursday, February 22 and Monday, February 26, with the possibility of closure on Wednesday, February 28.

There will be a temporary removal of the one-way order on St James Street during this time to allow for access.