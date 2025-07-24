The next step is under way in a £2.5million conservation project to breathe new life into one of Lynn’s most loved historic landmarks.

Last year, West Norfolk Council engaged with the community and other stakeholders on ambitions to bring the Grade I-listed Custom House back into sustainable use, as a key part of the Town Deal regeneration programme.

“Light-touch revitalisation” of the building and historic setting is part of a wider vision to maximise the potential of the town’s historic riverfront, recognised as a currently-underused asset, and attract more people to the area, while preserving its unique heritage.

The Custom House in Lynn could be revitalised if the plans are approved

As a crucial next step, the council will soon submit an application for listed building consent and will look to install a platform lift, an accessible toilet on the ground floor and upgraded and increased toilets on the second floor.

These are core works, required to ensure the building is welcoming for all, meets accessibility standards and supports flexible use.

The council is taking a “minimum-intervention approach” that will retain almost all the historic fabric, including the west elevation window fabric and the north and south elevation doors, and see the whole building cleaned and conserved.

After consulting with stakeholders and organisations, the council is working towards shaping a preferred option for the building’s future use.

The first floor will tell the story of the Custom House from its origins in 1683 and of Lynn’s historic maritime past.

The ground floor will have a small “café-lite”, as well as a room for art exhibitions.

Occasional public and private events could be hosted in the evenings and on closed days, the council says.

Cllr Simon Ring, the borough council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for business, said: “We want to make more of the riverfront and turn it into an attractive destination, responding to community feedback to create new things for residents to see and do here, while protecting, respecting and preserving its unique heritage.

“Planning submission for the Custom House is an exciting and much-anticipated next step in our revitalisation of one of Lynn’s truly iconic historic landmarks, which will bring so many benefits for the community alongside supporting tourism and hopefully further investment along the riverfront.

“Through taking a light-touch, minimal-intervention approach to these required core works, the building will meet the accessibility standards and support flexible use into the future, while conserving and protecting its special history for future generations to come.”

Andrew Stevenson, project champion on the Lynn Neighbourhood Board, said: “The Custom House is one of Lynn’s most loved historic landmarks and people tell us they want more to see and do along the riverfront.

“By sensitively breathing new life into historic riverfront buildings and spaces, we will make this underutilised area a more attractive place to live, work and visit, surrounded by character and culture, supporting potential future investment in new homes, hospitality, leisure and culture.

“Lots of exciting work continues to take place to progress these ambitions for the community and I’m pleased we’ve reached this key milestone for the Custom House.”

The Custom House project is fully funded from a £25million Town Deal grant from the Government.

Subject to planning consent, the core works are currently programmed to start in the winter and will take around a year to complete.