Two more sponsors have come on board to back categories at the 2023 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Discover King’s Lynn is sponsoring the King’s Lynn Champion award, while the town’s The Bank House is backing the Independent Retailer category.

The glittering black-tie evening is booked for Friday, March 3, at its traditional venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

2022 Mayor's Business Awards

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, and as usual is organised by the Lynn News.

Categories carrying awards for 2023 are Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Businessperson of the Year, Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

And, of course, there is the top accolade, the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, sponsored by the Borough Council.

2022 Mayor's Business Awards winners

West Norfolk Mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, has urged businesses and managers to get their nominations in for the 2023 awards.

“These awards give us the opportunity to acknowledge outstanding business achievement and the contribution local businesses make to the West Norfolk economy,” she said.

“It also gives business owners the chance to highlight the work and best practice that they do.

“Each year the awards get more popular and I urge business owners and managers to consider entering for public recognition of their success.”

Launching the awards are, from left, James Ingham (UPP), Cllr Paul Kunes, Mayor Lesley Bambridge, Karl Langham (CCF), Sharron Marriott (events manager, Iliffe Media), Rebekah Chilvers (head of news, Lynn News), Helen Peak (MSL), Paula James (Mars Group) and Luke Avis (Mars Group)

Nominations for the awards are now open, and they close on Friday, November 18 at 5pm.

To nominate a business or an individual, go to www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

Mayor's Business Award logo

Make sure to visit the website and cast your nominations!