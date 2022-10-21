Free food sessions to help Lynn residents trying to make ends meet that have already proved popular in North Lynn are now coming to South Lynn.

Lily, a service that is owned and managed by the West Norfolk Council, is organising the interactive pop-up sessions at The Cornerstone Café, inside the Baptist Church. Norma’s Kitchen will be running both planned sessions.

Cllr Sam Sandell, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The cost of living is already affecting many of us and these free to attend sessions mean that people can drop-in to them and pick up handy tips about how to cook healthy and tasty food without breaking the bank.”

A previous Food for Thought Session at The Discovery Centre in North Lynn

The first free bite size session will be held on Monday between 10am and 1pm. This family-friendly drop-in session will include half term activities, Norma’s Kitchen will be cooking up a storm and will show how to make healthy, nutritious meals on a budget by shopping smartly and using low-cost ingredients. There will also be taste comparisons.

Children are welcome to join their parents during this half term event. There will be colouring activities and refreshments available. People can drop in any time between 10am and 1pm.

For more information please either email asklily@west-norfolk.gov.uk or telephone Lily on 01553 616200.

Chef Stacey Martin at a previous Food For Thought session

A further bite size session is being held on Monday, December 5. Residents can pop in at any point between 10am and 1pm. This session is Christmas-themed and will include cost-effective ways of celebrating the festive season.