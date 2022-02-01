Proposals to create more housing space within a historic Lynn building have been submitted.

Planning permission for the conversion of office space into 22 apartments within Bishops Lynn House, in the Tuesday Market Place, was granted by West Norfolk Council three years ago.

But four new proposals, each seeking listed building consent, have now been lodged with the authority by Gain SPVKL Ltd.

Bishops Lynn House, Tuesday Market Place (52968130)

One scheme allows for part of a ground floor office to be converted into two flats, one a studio and one one-bedroomed home, while another would see a first floor cloakroom turned into another studio flat.

The other applications would allow for a penthouse extension at the rear of the building and the division of one existing flat into two.

Documents submitted as part of one of the schemes said the applicant was seeking to focus on a "strange marriage of styles" between the older and newer parts of the site.

They added: "The newer building is certainly functional, initially as offices, and now, on its first floor and above, as flats, but surely it could better complement the listed building in whose curtilage it now stands."

In separate papers relating to the division of a duplex home into two flats, agent Robin Bryer said it would eliminate "dead space" within the building.

He added: "Both would provide very adequate accommodation; both on one floor."

Public consultations on three of the applications are now underway and will continue until February 16. Decisions are expected next month.