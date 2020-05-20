More patients who had tested positive for coronavirus discharged from King's Lynn hospital
Published: 09:19, 20 May 2020
| Updated: 09:21, 20 May 2020
Lynn's hospital has announced this morning that a further three patients have been discharged having previously tested positive for coronavirus.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has said a total of 255 patients have been cleared of the virus, increasing from yesterday's total of 252.
A social media post by the hospital once again thanked staff for their "dedication and compassion".
More by this authorBen Hardy