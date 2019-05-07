More photos from GEAR 10K as three generations of family among the thousands of runners

Three generations of a family ran the Mini Gear on Sunday in aid of a King's Lynn disability charity.

Katie Fisher, chairwoman of the Little Discoverers charity, ran the race for a tenth year.

Alongside her were daughters Emma Binnington and Zoe Greatorex, sister Ellie Back, daughter-in-law Amy Greatorex and grandchildren Sam Binnington, Eva Binnington, Otter Fisher and Vita Fisher.

Two former members of Little Discoverers, Teddy Ringstead and Thomas Hughes also raced with the family.

Teddy and Thomas use wheelchairs and used to be with the charity who support those under the age of five with complex motor disorders.

Mini Gear took place just before the Great East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K.

Around 3,000 runners signed up for the event, which started and finished at the Tuesday Market Place.

See if you can spot yourself in one of the photos from the popular event, which first started in 2006.

The Lynn News team that ran GEAR to raise money for Downham Leukaemia sufferer Heather Bellamy (9795969)

2019 Gear 10K Adrian Mussett won in a time of 32 minutes 46 seconds (9794960)

