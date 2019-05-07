More photos from GEAR 10K as three generations of family among the thousands of runners
Three generations of a family ran the Mini Gear on Sunday in aid of a King's Lynn disability charity.
Katie Fisher, chairwoman of the Little Discoverers charity, ran the race for a tenth year.
Alongside her were daughters Emma Binnington and Zoe Greatorex, sister Ellie Back, daughter-in-law Amy Greatorex and grandchildren Sam Binnington, Eva Binnington, Otter Fisher and Vita Fisher.
Two former members of Little Discoverers, Teddy Ringstead and Thomas Hughes also raced with the family.
Teddy and Thomas use wheelchairs and used to be with the charity who support those under the age of five with complex motor disorders.
Mini Gear took place just before the Great East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K.
Around 3,000 runners signed up for the event, which started and finished at the Tuesday Market Place.
See if you can spot yourself in one of the photos from the popular event, which first started in 2006.
Gallery1
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.