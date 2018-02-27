More than 1,000 cyclists to put Pedal to the metal for event

brand new cycling event is coming to Lynn on May 27, bringing over 1,000 riders from across East Anglia to the area.

APedal Lynn will see cyclists of all ages and abilities gathering in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, before heading out on one of several routes to raise money for charity.

Organised by Pedal Revolution, with King’s Lynn Cycling Club and the borough council, this new event is being held to celebrate the opening of their new showroom in the town.

Phil Seaman, KLCC media correspondent, said: “Come and join us for a full day of recreational cycling fun!

“All riders will receive a quality bespoke finishers medal and a hearty cheer as they cross the finish line.”

Riders will have five routes covering distances of eight to 100 miles and a children’s Go Ride circuit to choose from.

All routes start from the Tuesday Market Place and head out through the wonderful Norfolk countryside towards Sandringham, with longer rides adding a western loop to explore the Fens.

The rides are fully signed and supported with refreshment stops every 16 miles and lunch provided for the 75 and 100 milers.

The Tuesday Market Place will host several fun cycling activities throughout the day, trade stands and live music.

Pedal Revolution run all their events on a not-for profit basis with proceeds going to local charities, good causes and cycle projects.

The partner charity for Pedal Lynn is East Anglian Air Ambulance and donations can be made online at https://www.eaaa.org.uk/events/pedal-lynn-sportive-aid-eaaa/

Entries for the Family Ride cost £5. For the 25 mile ride it costs £15 to enter, 50 mile ride costs £18, the 75 mile route costs £22 and the 100 mile route costs £25.

To register for this event go to www.pedalrevolution/events

Pedal Revolution is a locally-run bike shop based in Norfolk for nearly 20 years, a favourite of riders in the area.