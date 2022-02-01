More than 100 patients had to wait for more than 12 hours in the emergency department of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital during December, a new report has revealed.

The extent of the pressure faced by the hospital has been set out in a report to its board ahead of a meeting today.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said 56.6 per cent of patients were seen within the four hour target during December, compared to 60.59 per cent in November.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (54361798)

She said the figures reflected “the unprecedented pressure on our emergency services, mirroring the pressures across the wider NHS.”

But she also admitted that the scale of demand had led to “many of our patients experiencing unacceptably long waits in ambulances and in our Emergency Department for which we apologise.

“Regrettably, there were 107 patients who waited in the Emergency Department longer than 12 hours from decision to admission, which isn’t acceptable in any circumstances nor the experience we want for any of our patients.”

The hospital's board meets later this morning.