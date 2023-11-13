More than 18,000 people attended one of the region's biggest free fireworks displays on Friday.

Fawkes in the Walks is organised by the West Norfolk Council and held in The Walks park in the centre of Lynn.

It was a case of better late than never as the display had been postponed from the previous Friday due to the park being waterlogged following Storm Ciarán.

Fawkes in the Walks fun

Before the fireworks there was music from Vex. Bear Club and there were also fairground rides for children to enjoy. The evening was hosted by Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk.

It was the 15th year of Fawkes in the Walks, although the 14th fireworks event organised by the borough council as there wasn’t one in 2020 due to the covid pandemic. It’s normally held on the first Friday in November, with the exception of this year.

Crowds enjoying the entertainment

Fireworks at The Walks

Magnificent fireworks

Youngsters had a great time

More than 18,000packed The Walks

Fireworks lit up the night sky

The crowd at Fawks in the Walks

Waltzers fun

Fun on the waltzers

Compère Simon Rowe

Fun on the rides

All smiles at Fawkes in the Walks

Fun on the fairground rides

